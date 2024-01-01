2,000 Icelandic krónas to South Korean wons
Convert ISK to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.1149
|10.1149
|Low
|9.8464
|9.6946
|Average
|10.0238
|9.9474
|Change
|-1.52%
|1.57%
1 ISK to KRW stats
The performance of ISK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1149 and a 30 day low of 9.8464. This means the 30 day average was 10.0238. The change for ISK to KRW was -1.52.
The performance of ISK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1149 and a 90 day low of 9.6946. This means the 90 day average was 9.9474. The change for ISK to KRW was 1.57.
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South Korean Won
|1 ISK
|9.84637 KRW
|5 ISK
|49.23185 KRW
|10 ISK
|98.46370 KRW
|20 ISK
|196.92740 KRW
|50 ISK
|492.31850 KRW
|100 ISK
|984.63700 KRW
|250 ISK
|2,461.59250 KRW
|500 ISK
|4,923.18500 KRW
|1000 ISK
|9,846.37000 KRW
|2000 ISK
|19,692.74000 KRW
|5000 ISK
|49,231.85000 KRW
|10000 ISK
|98,463.70000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Icelandic Króna
|1 KRW
|0.10156 ISK
|5 KRW
|0.50780 ISK
|10 KRW
|1.01560 ISK
|20 KRW
|2.03120 ISK
|50 KRW
|5.07800 ISK
|100 KRW
|10.15600 ISK
|250 KRW
|25.39000 ISK
|500 KRW
|50.78000 ISK
|1000 KRW
|101.56000 ISK
|2000 KRW
|203.12000 ISK
|5000 KRW
|507.80000 ISK
|10000 KRW
|1,015.60000 ISK
|20000 KRW
|2,031.20000 ISK
|30000 KRW
|3,046.80000 ISK
|40000 KRW
|4,062.40000 ISK
|50000 KRW
|5,078.00000 ISK