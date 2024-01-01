100 Icelandic krónas to South Korean wons

Convert ISK to KRW at the real exchange rate

100 isk
985 krw

kr1.000 ISK = ₩9.846 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.114910.1149
Low9.84649.6946
Average10.02389.9474
Change-1.52%1.57%
1 ISK to KRW stats

The performance of ISK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1149 and a 30 day low of 9.8464. This means the 30 day average was 10.0238. The change for ISK to KRW was -1.52.

The performance of ISK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1149 and a 90 day low of 9.6946. This means the 90 day average was 9.9474. The change for ISK to KRW was 1.57.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South Korean Won
1 ISK9.84637 KRW
5 ISK49.23185 KRW
10 ISK98.46370 KRW
20 ISK196.92740 KRW
50 ISK492.31850 KRW
100 ISK984.63700 KRW
250 ISK2,461.59250 KRW
500 ISK4,923.18500 KRW
1000 ISK9,846.37000 KRW
2000 ISK19,692.74000 KRW
5000 ISK49,231.85000 KRW
10000 ISK98,463.70000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Icelandic Króna
1 KRW0.10156 ISK
5 KRW0.50780 ISK
10 KRW1.01560 ISK
20 KRW2.03120 ISK
50 KRW5.07800 ISK
100 KRW10.15600 ISK
250 KRW25.39000 ISK
500 KRW50.78000 ISK
1000 KRW101.56000 ISK
2000 KRW203.12000 ISK
5000 KRW507.80000 ISK
10000 KRW1,015.60000 ISK
20000 KRW2,031.20000 ISK
30000 KRW3,046.80000 ISK
40000 KRW4,062.40000 ISK
50000 KRW5,078.00000 ISK