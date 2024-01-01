1 Icelandic króna to Comorian francs

Convert ISK to KMF at the real exchange rate

1 isk
3 kmf

kr1.000 ISK = CF3.269 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.30073.3090
Low3.26923.2690
Average3.28923.2890
Change-0.75%-0.12%
View full history

1 ISK to KMF stats

The performance of ISK to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3007 and a 30 day low of 3.2692. This means the 30 day average was 3.2892. The change for ISK to KMF was -0.75.

The performance of ISK to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3090 and a 90 day low of 3.2690. This means the 90 day average was 3.2890. The change for ISK to KMF was -0.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Comorian Franc
1 ISK3.26918 KMF
5 ISK16.34590 KMF
10 ISK32.69180 KMF
20 ISK65.38360 KMF
50 ISK163.45900 KMF
100 ISK326.91800 KMF
250 ISK817.29500 KMF
500 ISK1,634.59000 KMF
1000 ISK3,269.18000 KMF
2000 ISK6,538.36000 KMF
5000 ISK16,345.90000 KMF
10000 ISK32,691.80000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 KMF0.30589 ISK
5 KMF1.52944 ISK
10 KMF3.05887 ISK
20 KMF6.11774 ISK
50 KMF15.29435 ISK
100 KMF30.58870 ISK
250 KMF76.47175 ISK
500 KMF152.94350 ISK
1000 KMF305.88700 ISK
2000 KMF611.77400 ISK
5000 KMF1,529.43500 ISK
10000 KMF3,058.87000 ISK