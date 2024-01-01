250 Icelandic krónas to Jordanian dinars

Convert ISK to JOD at the real exchange rate

250 isk
1.285 jod

kr1.000 ISK = JD0.005139 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00520.0052
Low0.00510.0051
Average0.00510.0051
Change-0.10%1.19%
1 ISK to JOD stats

The performance of ISK to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0052 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0051. The change for ISK to JOD was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0052 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0051. The change for ISK to JOD was 1.19.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Jordanian Dinar
1 ISK0.00514 JOD
5 ISK0.02569 JOD
10 ISK0.05139 JOD
20 ISK0.10277 JOD
50 ISK0.25693 JOD
100 ISK0.51387 JOD
250 ISK1.28467 JOD
500 ISK2.56933 JOD
1000 ISK5.13866 JOD
2000 ISK10.27732 JOD
5000 ISK25.69330 JOD
10000 ISK51.38660 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 JOD194.60300 ISK
5 JOD973.01500 ISK
10 JOD1,946.03000 ISK
20 JOD3,892.06000 ISK
50 JOD9,730.15000 ISK
100 JOD19,460.30000 ISK
250 JOD48,650.75000 ISK
500 JOD97,301.50000 ISK
1000 JOD194,603.00000 ISK
2000 JOD389,206.00000 ISK
5000 JOD973,015.00000 ISK
10000 JOD1,946,030.00000 ISK