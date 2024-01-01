1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Dominican pesos

Convert ISK to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
431.05 dop

kr1.000 ISK = $0.4310 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43260.4326
Low0.42720.4160
Average0.42990.4267
Change0.56%3.54%
1 ISK to DOP stats

The performance of ISK to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4326 and a 30 day low of 0.4272. This means the 30 day average was 0.4299. The change for ISK to DOP was 0.56.

The performance of ISK to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4326 and a 90 day low of 0.4160. This means the 90 day average was 0.4267. The change for ISK to DOP was 3.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Dominican Peso
1 ISK0.43105 DOP
5 ISK2.15523 DOP
10 ISK4.31046 DOP
20 ISK8.62092 DOP
50 ISK21.55230 DOP
100 ISK43.10460 DOP
250 ISK107.76150 DOP
500 ISK215.52300 DOP
1000 ISK431.04600 DOP
2000 ISK862.09200 DOP
5000 ISK2,155.23000 DOP
10000 ISK4,310.46000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 DOP2.31994 ISK
5 DOP11.59970 ISK
10 DOP23.19940 ISK
20 DOP46.39880 ISK
50 DOP115.99700 ISK
100 DOP231.99400 ISK
250 DOP579.98500 ISK
500 DOP1,159.97000 ISK
1000 DOP2,319.94000 ISK
2000 DOP4,639.88000 ISK
5000 DOP11,599.70000 ISK
10000 DOP23,199.40000 ISK