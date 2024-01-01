50 Icelandic krónas to Danish kroner

Convert ISK to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 isk
2.48 dkk

kr1.000 ISK = kr0.04958 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05010.0502
Low0.04960.0496
Average0.04990.0499
Change-0.71%-0.09%
View full history

1 ISK to DKK stats

The performance of ISK to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0501 and a 30 day low of 0.0496. This means the 30 day average was 0.0499. The change for ISK to DKK was -0.71.

The performance of ISK to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0502 and a 90 day low of 0.0496. This means the 90 day average was 0.0499. The change for ISK to DKK was -0.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Danish Krone
1 ISK0.04958 DKK
5 ISK0.24792 DKK
10 ISK0.49585 DKK
20 ISK0.99170 DKK
50 ISK2.47924 DKK
100 ISK4.95848 DKK
250 ISK12.39620 DKK
500 ISK24.79240 DKK
1000 ISK49.58480 DKK
2000 ISK99.16960 DKK
5000 ISK247.92400 DKK
10000 ISK495.84800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Icelandic Króna
1 DKK20.16750 ISK
5 DKK100.83750 ISK
10 DKK201.67500 ISK
20 DKK403.35000 ISK
50 DKK1,008.37500 ISK
100 DKK2,016.75000 ISK
250 DKK5,041.87500 ISK
500 DKK10,083.75000 ISK
1000 DKK20,167.50000 ISK
2000 DKK40,335.00000 ISK
5000 DKK100,837.50000 ISK
10000 DKK201,675.00000 ISK