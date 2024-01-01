2,000 Icelandic krónas to Djiboutian francs

Convert ISK to DJF at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
2,575 djf

kr1.000 ISK = Fdj1.288 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30031.3003
Low1.27911.2700
Average1.29091.2848
Change-0.16%1.27%
1 ISK to DJF stats

The performance of ISK to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3003 and a 30 day low of 1.2791. This means the 30 day average was 1.2909. The change for ISK to DJF was -0.16.

The performance of ISK to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3003 and a 90 day low of 1.2700. This means the 90 day average was 1.2848. The change for ISK to DJF was 1.27.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Djiboutian Franc
1 ISK1.28752 DJF
5 ISK6.43760 DJF
10 ISK12.87520 DJF
20 ISK25.75040 DJF
50 ISK64.37600 DJF
100 ISK128.75200 DJF
250 ISK321.88000 DJF
500 ISK643.76000 DJF
1000 ISK1,287.52000 DJF
2000 ISK2,575.04000 DJF
5000 ISK6,437.60000 DJF
10000 ISK12,875.20000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 DJF0.77669 ISK
5 DJF3.88344 ISK
10 DJF7.76688 ISK
20 DJF15.53376 ISK
50 DJF38.83440 ISK
100 DJF77.66880 ISK
250 DJF194.17200 ISK
500 DJF388.34400 ISK
1000 DJF776.68800 ISK
2000 DJF1,553.37600 ISK
5000 DJF3,883.44000 ISK
10000 DJF7,766.88000 ISK