1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert ISK to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
49.99 bob

kr1.000 ISK = Bs0.04999 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05060.0506
Low0.04970.0493
Average0.05010.0499
Change0.07%0.99%
View full history

1 ISK to BOB stats

The performance of ISK to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0506 and a 30 day low of 0.0497. This means the 30 day average was 0.0501. The change for ISK to BOB was 0.07.

The performance of ISK to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0506 and a 90 day low of 0.0493. This means the 90 day average was 0.0499. The change for ISK to BOB was 0.99.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ISK0.04999 BOB
5 ISK0.24995 BOB
10 ISK0.49991 BOB
20 ISK0.99982 BOB
50 ISK2.49955 BOB
100 ISK4.99909 BOB
250 ISK12.49772 BOB
500 ISK24.99545 BOB
1000 ISK49.99090 BOB
2000 ISK99.98180 BOB
5000 ISK249.95450 BOB
10000 ISK499.90900 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Icelandic Króna
1 BOB20.00360 ISK
5 BOB100.01800 ISK
10 BOB200.03600 ISK
20 BOB400.07200 ISK
50 BOB1,000.18000 ISK
100 BOB2,000.36000 ISK
250 BOB5,000.90000 ISK
500 BOB10,001.80000 ISK
1000 BOB20,003.60000 ISK
2000 BOB40,007.20000 ISK
5000 BOB100,018.00000 ISK
10000 BOB200,036.00000 ISK