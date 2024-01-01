5,000 Indian rupees to Guyanaese dollars

Convert INR to GYD at the real exchange rate

5,000 inr
12,446.20 gyd

₹1.000 INR = GY$2.489 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 INR to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.50172.5199
Low2.48902.4890
Average2.49462.5013
Change-0.32%-0.65%
1 INR to GYD stats

The performance of INR to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5017 and a 30 day low of 2.4890. This means the 30 day average was 2.4946. The change for INR to GYD was -0.32.

The performance of INR to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5199 and a 90 day low of 2.4890. This means the 90 day average was 2.5013. The change for INR to GYD was -0.65.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 INR2.48924 GYD
5 INR12.44620 GYD
10 INR24.89240 GYD
20 INR49.78480 GYD
50 INR124.46200 GYD
100 INR248.92400 GYD
250 INR622.31000 GYD
300 INR746.77200 GYD
500 INR1,244.62000 GYD
600 INR1,493.54400 GYD
1000 INR2,489.24000 GYD
2000 INR4,978.48000 GYD
5000 INR12,446.20000 GYD
10000 INR24,892.40000 GYD
25000 INR62,231.00000 GYD
50000 INR124,462.00000 GYD
100000 INR248,924.00000 GYD
1000000 INR2,489,240.00000 GYD
1000000000 INR2,489,240,000.00000 GYD
