1 hundred thousand Indian rupees to Gibraltar pounds
Convert INR to GIP at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to GIP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0094
|0.0096
|Low
|0.0092
|0.0092
|Average
|0.0093
|0.0094
|Change
|-0.75%
|-2.60%
|View full history
1 INR to GIP stats
The performance of INR to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for INR to GIP was -0.75.
The performance of INR to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0096 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for INR to GIP was -2.60.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
|1 INR
|0.00932 GIP
|5 INR
|0.04660 GIP
|10 INR
|0.09319 GIP
|20 INR
|0.18638 GIP
|50 INR
|0.46595 GIP
|100 INR
|0.93191 GIP
|250 INR
|2.32977 GIP
|300 INR
|2.79572 GIP
|500 INR
|4.65953 GIP
|600 INR
|5.59144 GIP
|1000 INR
|9.31906 GIP
|2000 INR
|18.63812 GIP
|5000 INR
|46.59530 GIP
|10000 INR
|93.19060 GIP
|25000 INR
|232.97650 GIP
|50000 INR
|465.95300 GIP
|100000 INR
|931.90600 GIP
|1000000 INR
|9,319.06000 GIP
|1000000000 INR
|9,319,060.00000 GIP
|Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Indian Rupee
|1 GIP
|107.30700 INR
|5 GIP
|536.53500 INR
|10 GIP
|1,073.07000 INR
|20 GIP
|2,146.14000 INR
|50 GIP
|5,365.35000 INR
|100 GIP
|10,730.70000 INR
|250 GIP
|26,826.75000 INR
|500 GIP
|53,653.50000 INR
|1000 GIP
|107,307.00000 INR
|2000 GIP
|214,614.00000 INR
|5000 GIP
|536,535.00000 INR
|10000 GIP
|1,073,070.00000 INR