10 thousand Indian rupees to Fijian dollars
Convert INR to FJD at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to FJD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0273
|0.0273
|Low
|0.0268
|0.0268
|Average
|0.0270
|0.0271
|Change
|0.37%
|-0.28%
|View full history
1 INR to FJD stats
The performance of INR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0273 and a 30 day low of 0.0268. This means the 30 day average was 0.0270. The change for INR to FJD was 0.37.
The performance of INR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0273 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for INR to FJD was -0.28.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
|1 INR
|0.02712 FJD
|5 INR
|0.13559 FJD
|10 INR
|0.27118 FJD
|20 INR
|0.54235 FJD
|50 INR
|1.35588 FJD
|100 INR
|2.71175 FJD
|250 INR
|6.77938 FJD
|300 INR
|8.13525 FJD
|500 INR
|13.55875 FJD
|600 INR
|16.27050 FJD
|1000 INR
|27.11750 FJD
|2000 INR
|54.23500 FJD
|5000 INR
|135.58750 FJD
|10000 INR
|271.17500 FJD
|25000 INR
|677.93750 FJD
|50000 INR
|1,355.87500 FJD
|100000 INR
|2,711.75000 FJD
|1000000 INR
|27,117.50000 FJD
|1000000000 INR
|27,117,500.00000 FJD
|Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 FJD
|36.87650 INR
|5 FJD
|184.38250 INR
|10 FJD
|368.76500 INR
|20 FJD
|737.53000 INR
|50 FJD
|1,843.82500 INR
|100 FJD
|3,687.65000 INR
|250 FJD
|9,219.12500 INR
|500 FJD
|18,438.25000 INR
|1000 FJD
|36,876.50000 INR
|2000 FJD
|73,753.00000 INR
|5000 FJD
|184,382.50000 INR
|10000 FJD
|368,765.00000 INR