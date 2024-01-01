10 thousand Indian rupees to Fijian dollars

Convert INR to FJD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
271.18 fjd

₹1.000 INR = FJ$0.02712 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

INR to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02730.0273
Low0.02680.0268
Average0.02700.0271
Change0.37%-0.28%
1 INR to FJD stats

The performance of INR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0273 and a 30 day low of 0.0268. This means the 30 day average was 0.0270. The change for INR to FJD was 0.37.

The performance of INR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0273 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for INR to FJD was -0.28.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 INR0.02712 FJD
5 INR0.13559 FJD
10 INR0.27118 FJD
20 INR0.54235 FJD
50 INR1.35588 FJD
100 INR2.71175 FJD
250 INR6.77938 FJD
300 INR8.13525 FJD
500 INR13.55875 FJD
600 INR16.27050 FJD
1000 INR27.11750 FJD
2000 INR54.23500 FJD
5000 INR135.58750 FJD
10000 INR271.17500 FJD
25000 INR677.93750 FJD
50000 INR1,355.87500 FJD
100000 INR2,711.75000 FJD
1000000 INR27,117.50000 FJD
1000000000 INR27,117,500.00000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 FJD36.87650 INR
5 FJD184.38250 INR
10 FJD368.76500 INR
20 FJD737.53000 INR
50 FJD1,843.82500 INR
100 FJD3,687.65000 INR
250 FJD9,219.12500 INR
500 FJD18,438.25000 INR
1000 FJD36,876.50000 INR
2000 FJD73,753.00000 INR
5000 FJD184,382.50000 INR
10000 FJD368,765.00000 INR