10 Indian rupees to Algerian dinars

Convert INR to DZD at the real exchange rate

10 inr
16.03 dzd

₹1.000 INR = دج1.603 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.61011.6172
Low1.60251.6025
Average1.60601.6097
Change-0.28%-0.49%
1 INR to DZD stats

The performance of INR to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6101 and a 30 day low of 1.6025. This means the 30 day average was 1.6060. The change for INR to DZD was -0.28.

The performance of INR to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6172 and a 90 day low of 1.6025. This means the 90 day average was 1.6097. The change for INR to DZD was -0.49.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 INR1.60253 DZD
5 INR8.01265 DZD
10 INR16.02530 DZD
20 INR32.05060 DZD
50 INR80.12650 DZD
100 INR160.25300 DZD
250 INR400.63250 DZD
300 INR480.75900 DZD
500 INR801.26500 DZD
600 INR961.51800 DZD
1000 INR1,602.53000 DZD
2000 INR3,205.06000 DZD
5000 INR8,012.65000 DZD
10000 INR16,025.30000 DZD
25000 INR40,063.25000 DZD
50000 INR80,126.50000 DZD
100000 INR160,253.00000 DZD
1000000 INR1,602,530.00000 DZD
1000000000 INR1,602,530,000.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 DZD0.62402 INR
5 DZD3.12008 INR
10 DZD6.24015 INR
20 DZD12.48030 INR
50 DZD31.20075 INR
100 DZD62.40150 INR
250 DZD156.00375 INR
500 DZD312.00750 INR
1000 DZD624.01500 INR
2000 DZD1,248.03000 INR
5000 DZD3,120.07500 INR
10000 DZD6,240.15000 INR