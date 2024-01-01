100 Indian rupees to Danish kroner

Convert INR to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 inr
8.16 dkk

₹1.000 INR = kr0.08161 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08260.0836
Low0.08160.0816
Average0.08210.0826
Change-1.23%-1.90%
1 INR to DKK stats

The performance of INR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0826 and a 30 day low of 0.0816. This means the 30 day average was 0.0821. The change for INR to DKK was -1.23.

The performance of INR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0836 and a 90 day low of 0.0816. This means the 90 day average was 0.0826. The change for INR to DKK was -1.90.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Danish Krone
1 INR0.08161 DKK
5 INR0.40805 DKK
10 INR0.81610 DKK
20 INR1.63220 DKK
50 INR4.08050 DKK
100 INR8.16100 DKK
250 INR20.40250 DKK
300 INR24.48300 DKK
500 INR40.80500 DKK
600 INR48.96600 DKK
1000 INR81.61000 DKK
2000 INR163.22000 DKK
5000 INR408.05000 DKK
10000 INR816.10000 DKK
25000 INR2,040.25000 DKK
50000 INR4,080.50000 DKK
100000 INR8,161.00000 DKK
1000000 INR81,610.00000 DKK
1000000000 INR81,610,000.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Indian Rupee
1 DKK12.25340 INR
5 DKK61.26700 INR
10 DKK122.53400 INR
20 DKK245.06800 INR
50 DKK612.67000 INR
100 DKK1,225.34000 INR
250 DKK3,063.35000 INR
500 DKK6,126.70000 INR
1000 DKK12,253.40000 INR
2000 DKK24,506.80000 INR
5000 DKK61,267.00000 INR
10000 DKK122,534.00000 INR