1 Indian rupee to Czech korunas
Convert INR to CZK at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2807
|0.2808
|Low
|0.2764
|0.2701
|Average
|0.2786
|0.2767
|Change
|-0.48%
|-0.93%
|View full history
1 INR to CZK stats
The performance of INR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2807 and a 30 day low of 0.2764. This means the 30 day average was 0.2786. The change for INR to CZK was -0.48.
The performance of INR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2808 and a 90 day low of 0.2701. This means the 90 day average was 0.2767. The change for INR to CZK was -0.93.
How to convert Indian rupees to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 INR
|0.27706 CZK
|5 INR
|1.38531 CZK
|10 INR
|2.77062 CZK
|20 INR
|5.54124 CZK
|50 INR
|13.85310 CZK
|100 INR
|27.70620 CZK
|250 INR
|69.26550 CZK
|300 INR
|83.11860 CZK
|500 INR
|138.53100 CZK
|600 INR
|166.23720 CZK
|1000 INR
|277.06200 CZK
|2000 INR
|554.12400 CZK
|5000 INR
|1,385.31000 CZK
|10000 INR
|2,770.62000 CZK
|25000 INR
|6,926.55000 CZK
|50000 INR
|13,853.10000 CZK
|100000 INR
|27,706.20000 CZK
|1000000 INR
|277,062.00000 CZK
|1000000000 INR
|277,062,000.00000 CZK