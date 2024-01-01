50 Indian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert INR to CVE at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to CVE
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.2265
|1.2392
|Low
|1.2104
|1.2104
|Average
|1.2186
|1.2262
|Change
|-1.23%
|-1.59%
|View full history
1 INR to CVE stats
The performance of INR to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2265 and a 30 day low of 1.2104. This means the 30 day average was 1.2186. The change for INR to CVE was -1.23.
The performance of INR to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2392 and a 90 day low of 1.2104. This means the 90 day average was 1.2262. The change for INR to CVE was -1.59.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1 INR
|1.21138 CVE
|5 INR
|6.05690 CVE
|10 INR
|12.11380 CVE
|20 INR
|24.22760 CVE
|50 INR
|60.56900 CVE
|100 INR
|121.13800 CVE
|250 INR
|302.84500 CVE
|300 INR
|363.41400 CVE
|500 INR
|605.69000 CVE
|600 INR
|726.82800 CVE
|1000 INR
|1,211.38000 CVE
|2000 INR
|2,422.76000 CVE
|5000 INR
|6,056.90000 CVE
|10000 INR
|12,113.80000 CVE
|25000 INR
|30,284.50000 CVE
|50000 INR
|60,569.00000 CVE
|100000 INR
|121,138.00000 CVE
|1000000 INR
|1,211,380.00000 CVE
|1000000000 INR
|1,211,380,000.00000 CVE