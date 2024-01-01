5 Indian rupees to Chilean pesos
Convert INR to CLP at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.4231
|11.4555
|Low
|10.8419
|10.6639
|Average
|11.1993
|11.1034
|Change
|1.37%
|0.70%
|View full history
1 INR to CLP stats
The performance of INR to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4231 and a 30 day low of 10.8419. This means the 30 day average was 11.1993. The change for INR to CLP was 1.37.
The performance of INR to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4555 and a 90 day low of 10.6639. This means the 90 day average was 11.1034. The change for INR to CLP was 0.70.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Chilean Peso
|1 INR
|11.34910 CLP
|5 INR
|56.74550 CLP
|10 INR
|113.49100 CLP
|20 INR
|226.98200 CLP
|50 INR
|567.45500 CLP
|100 INR
|1,134.91000 CLP
|250 INR
|2,837.27500 CLP
|300 INR
|3,404.73000 CLP
|500 INR
|5,674.55000 CLP
|600 INR
|6,809.46000 CLP
|1000 INR
|11,349.10000 CLP
|2000 INR
|22,698.20000 CLP
|5000 INR
|56,745.50000 CLP
|10000 INR
|113,491.00000 CLP
|25000 INR
|283,727.50000 CLP
|50000 INR
|567,455.00000 CLP
|100000 INR
|1,134,910.00000 CLP
|1000000 INR
|11,349,100.00000 CLP
|1000000000 INR
|11,349,100,000.00000 CLP