1 thousand Isle of Man pounds to South African rand
Convert IMP to ZAR at the real exchange rate
|1 IMP to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|23.7565
|24.2594
|Low
|23.1949
|22.7201
|Average
|23.4605
|23.3772
|Change
|0.54%
|0.89%
|View full history
1 IMP to ZAR stats
The performance of IMP to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.7565 and a 30 day low of 23.1949. This means the 30 day average was 23.4605. The change for IMP to ZAR was 0.54.
The performance of IMP to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.2594 and a 90 day low of 22.7201. This means the 90 day average was 23.3772. The change for IMP to ZAR was 0.89.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / South African Rand
|1 IMP
|23.41430 ZAR
|5 IMP
|117.07150 ZAR
|10 IMP
|234.14300 ZAR
|20 IMP
|468.28600 ZAR
|50 IMP
|1,170.71500 ZAR
|100 IMP
|2,341.43000 ZAR
|250 IMP
|5,853.57500 ZAR
|500 IMP
|11,707.15000 ZAR
|1000 IMP
|23,414.30000 ZAR
|2000 IMP
|46,828.60000 ZAR
|5000 IMP
|117,071.50000 ZAR
|10000 IMP
|234,143.00000 ZAR