250 Isle of Man pounds to CFP francs

Convert IMP to XPF at the real exchange rate

250 imp
35,172 xpf

£1.000 IMP = ₣140.7 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High142.8120142.8120
Low140.6260138.9170
Average141.6732140.7736
Change-0.82%0.74%
View full history

1 IMP to XPF stats

The performance of IMP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 142.8120 and a 30 day low of 140.6260. This means the 30 day average was 141.6732. The change for IMP to XPF was -0.82.

The performance of IMP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 142.8120 and a 90 day low of 138.9170. This means the 90 day average was 140.7736. The change for IMP to XPF was 0.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / CFP Franc
1 IMP140.68700 XPF
5 IMP703.43500 XPF
10 IMP1,406.87000 XPF
20 IMP2,813.74000 XPF
50 IMP7,034.35000 XPF
100 IMP14,068.70000 XPF
250 IMP35,171.75000 XPF
500 IMP70,343.50000 XPF
1000 IMP140,687.00000 XPF
2000 IMP281,374.00000 XPF
5000 IMP703,435.00000 XPF
10000 IMP1,406,870.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 XPF0.00711 IMP
5 XPF0.03554 IMP
10 XPF0.07108 IMP
20 XPF0.14216 IMP
50 XPF0.35540 IMP
100 XPF0.71080 IMP
250 XPF1.77699 IMP
500 XPF3.55398 IMP
1000 XPF7.10796 IMP
2000 XPF14.21592 IMP
5000 XPF35.53980 IMP
10000 XPF71.07960 IMP