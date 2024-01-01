50 Isle of Man pounds to East Caribbean dollars

Convert IMP to XCD at the real exchange rate

50 imp
172.87 xcd

£1.000 IMP = $3.457 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.51263.5126
Low3.43593.3733
Average3.47853.4426
Change-0.07%1.95%
View full history

1 IMP to XCD stats

The performance of IMP to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5126 and a 30 day low of 3.4359. This means the 30 day average was 3.4785. The change for IMP to XCD was -0.07.

The performance of IMP to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5126 and a 90 day low of 3.3733. This means the 90 day average was 3.4426. The change for IMP to XCD was 1.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / East Caribbean Dollar
1 IMP3.45735 XCD
5 IMP17.28675 XCD
10 IMP34.57350 XCD
20 IMP69.14700 XCD
50 IMP172.86750 XCD
100 IMP345.73500 XCD
250 IMP864.33750 XCD
500 IMP1,728.67500 XCD
1000 IMP3,457.35000 XCD
2000 IMP6,914.70000 XCD
5000 IMP17,286.75000 XCD
10000 IMP34,573.50000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 XCD0.28924 IMP
5 XCD1.44620 IMP
10 XCD2.89239 IMP
20 XCD5.78478 IMP
50 XCD14.46195 IMP
100 XCD28.92390 IMP
250 XCD72.30975 IMP
500 XCD144.61950 IMP
1000 XCD289.23900 IMP
2000 XCD578.47800 IMP
5000 XCD1,446.19500 IMP
10000 XCD2,892.39000 IMP