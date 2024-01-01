1 Isle of Man pound to East Caribbean dollars
Convert IMP to XCD at the real exchange rate
|1 IMP to XCD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.5126
|3.5126
|Low
|3.4359
|3.3733
|Average
|3.4785
|3.4426
|Change
|-0.07%
|1.95%
1 IMP to XCD stats
The performance of IMP to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5126 and a 30 day low of 3.4359. This means the 30 day average was 3.4785. The change for IMP to XCD was -0.07.
The performance of IMP to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5126 and a 90 day low of 3.3733. This means the 90 day average was 3.4426. The change for IMP to XCD was 1.95.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / East Caribbean Dollar
|1 IMP
|3.45735 XCD
|5 IMP
|17.28675 XCD
|10 IMP
|34.57350 XCD
|20 IMP
|69.14700 XCD
|50 IMP
|172.86750 XCD
|100 IMP
|345.73500 XCD
|250 IMP
|864.33750 XCD
|500 IMP
|1,728.67500 XCD
|1000 IMP
|3,457.35000 XCD
|2000 IMP
|6,914.70000 XCD
|5000 IMP
|17,286.75000 XCD
|10000 IMP
|34,573.50000 XCD