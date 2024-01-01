2,000 Isle of Man pounds to Samoan talas

Convert IMP to WST at the real exchange rate

2,000 imp
7,059.96 wst

£1.000 IMP = WS$3.530 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.56173.5617
Low3.47493.4041
Average3.51543.4715
Change1.56%2.50%
View full history

1 IMP to WST stats

The performance of IMP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5617 and a 30 day low of 3.4749. This means the 30 day average was 3.5154. The change for IMP to WST was 1.56.

The performance of IMP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5617 and a 90 day low of 3.4041. This means the 90 day average was 3.4715. The change for IMP to WST was 2.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Samoan Tala
1 IMP3.52998 WST
5 IMP17.64990 WST
10 IMP35.29980 WST
20 IMP70.59960 WST
50 IMP176.49900 WST
100 IMP352.99800 WST
250 IMP882.49500 WST
500 IMP1,764.99000 WST
1000 IMP3,529.98000 WST
2000 IMP7,059.96000 WST
5000 IMP17,649.90000 WST
10000 IMP35,299.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Isle of Man pound
1 WST0.28329 IMP
5 WST1.41644 IMP
10 WST2.83288 IMP
20 WST5.66576 IMP
50 WST14.16440 IMP
100 WST28.32880 IMP
250 WST70.82200 IMP
500 WST141.64400 IMP
1000 WST283.28800 IMP
2000 WST566.57600 IMP
5000 WST1,416.44000 IMP
10000 WST2,832.88000 IMP