10 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Uruguayan pesos

Convert IMP to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 imp
518,410 uyu

£1.000 IMP = $U51.84 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High52.239752.2397
Low51.159948.0375
Average51.803050.2738
Change0.91%7.21%
1 IMP to UYU stats

The performance of IMP to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 52.2397 and a 30 day low of 51.1599. This means the 30 day average was 51.8030. The change for IMP to UYU was 0.91.

The performance of IMP to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.2397 and a 90 day low of 48.0375. This means the 90 day average was 50.2738. The change for IMP to UYU was 7.21.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 IMP51.84100 UYU
5 IMP259.20500 UYU
10 IMP518.41000 UYU
20 IMP1,036.82000 UYU
50 IMP2,592.05000 UYU
100 IMP5,184.10000 UYU
250 IMP12,960.25000 UYU
500 IMP25,920.50000 UYU
1000 IMP51,841.00000 UYU
2000 IMP103,682.00000 UYU
5000 IMP259,205.00000 UYU
10000 IMP518,410.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 UYU0.01929 IMP
5 UYU0.09645 IMP
10 UYU0.19290 IMP
20 UYU0.38579 IMP
50 UYU0.96449 IMP
100 UYU1.92897 IMP
250 UYU4.82243 IMP
500 UYU9.64485 IMP
1000 UYU19.28970 IMP
2000 UYU38.57940 IMP
5000 UYU96.44850 IMP
10000 UYU192.89700 IMP