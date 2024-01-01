20 Isle of Man pounds to Ugandan shillings

Convert IMP to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 imp
95,282 ugx

£1.000 IMP = Ush4,764 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,808.30004,878.2000
Low4,735.85004,687.4000
Average4,778.40074,775.7404
Change0.53%0.86%
View full history

1 IMP to UGX stats

The performance of IMP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,808.3000 and a 30 day low of 4,735.8500. This means the 30 day average was 4,778.4007. The change for IMP to UGX was 0.53.

The performance of IMP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,878.2000 and a 90 day low of 4,687.4000. This means the 90 day average was 4,775.7404. The change for IMP to UGX was 0.86.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 IMP4,764.11000 UGX
5 IMP23,820.55000 UGX
10 IMP47,641.10000 UGX
20 IMP95,282.20000 UGX
50 IMP238,205.50000 UGX
100 IMP476,411.00000 UGX
250 IMP1,191,027.50000 UGX
500 IMP2,382,055.00000 UGX
1000 IMP4,764,110.00000 UGX
2000 IMP9,528,220.00000 UGX
5000 IMP23,820,550.00000 UGX
10000 IMP47,641,100.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Isle of Man pound
1 UGX0.00021 IMP
5 UGX0.00105 IMP
10 UGX0.00210 IMP
20 UGX0.00420 IMP
50 UGX0.01050 IMP
100 UGX0.02099 IMP
250 UGX0.05248 IMP
500 UGX0.10495 IMP
1000 UGX0.20990 IMP
2000 UGX0.41981 IMP
5000 UGX1.04952 IMP
10000 UGX2.09903 IMP