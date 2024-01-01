1 Isle of Man pound to New Zealand dollars

Convert IMP to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 imp
2.15 nzd

£1.000 IMP = $2.149 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.18852.1885
Low2.08542.0646
Average2.13962.0972
Change3.01%2.95%
1 IMP to NZD stats

The performance of IMP to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1885 and a 30 day low of 2.0854. This means the 30 day average was 2.1396. The change for IMP to NZD was 3.01.

The performance of IMP to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1885 and a 90 day low of 2.0646. This means the 90 day average was 2.0972. The change for IMP to NZD was 2.95.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / New Zealand Dollar
1 IMP2.14921 NZD
5 IMP10.74605 NZD
10 IMP21.49210 NZD
20 IMP42.98420 NZD
50 IMP107.46050 NZD
100 IMP214.92100 NZD
250 IMP537.30250 NZD
500 IMP1,074.60500 NZD
1000 IMP2,149.21000 NZD
2000 IMP4,298.42000 NZD
5000 IMP10,746.05000 NZD
10000 IMP21,492.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 NZD0.46529 IMP
5 NZD2.32644 IMP
10 NZD4.65287 IMP
20 NZD9.30574 IMP
50 NZD23.26435 IMP
100 NZD46.52870 IMP
250 NZD116.32175 IMP
500 NZD232.64350 IMP
1000 NZD465.28700 IMP
2000 NZD930.57400 IMP
5000 NZD2,326.43500 IMP
10000 NZD4,652.87000 IMP