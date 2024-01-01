2,000 Isle of Man pounds to Mozambican meticals
Convert IMP to MZN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 IMP to MZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|82.7374
|82.7374
|Low
|81.2999
|79.7073
|Average
|82.1313
|81.2145
|Change
|0.47%
|2.27%
|View full history
1 IMP to MZN stats
The performance of IMP to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 82.7374 and a 30 day low of 81.2999. This means the 30 day average was 82.1313. The change for IMP to MZN was 0.47.
The performance of IMP to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 82.7374 and a 90 day low of 79.7073. This means the 90 day average was 81.2145. The change for IMP to MZN was 2.27.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Mozambican meticals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mozambican Metical
|1 IMP
|81.74520 MZN
|5 IMP
|408.72600 MZN
|10 IMP
|817.45200 MZN
|20 IMP
|1,634.90400 MZN
|50 IMP
|4,087.26000 MZN
|100 IMP
|8,174.52000 MZN
|250 IMP
|20,436.30000 MZN
|500 IMP
|40,872.60000 MZN
|1000 IMP
|81,745.20000 MZN
|2000 IMP
|163,490.40000 MZN
|5000 IMP
|408,726.00000 MZN
|10000 IMP
|817,452.00000 MZN