100 Isle of Man pounds to Mozambican meticals

Convert IMP to MZN at the real exchange rate

100 imp
8,174.52 mzn

£1.000 IMP = MT81.75 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High82.737482.7374
Low81.299979.7073
Average82.131381.2145
Change0.47%2.27%
View full history

1 IMP to MZN stats

The performance of IMP to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 82.7374 and a 30 day low of 81.2999. This means the 30 day average was 82.1313. The change for IMP to MZN was 0.47.

The performance of IMP to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 82.7374 and a 90 day low of 79.7073. This means the 90 day average was 81.2145. The change for IMP to MZN was 2.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mozambican Metical
1 IMP81.74520 MZN
5 IMP408.72600 MZN
10 IMP817.45200 MZN
20 IMP1,634.90400 MZN
50 IMP4,087.26000 MZN
100 IMP8,174.52000 MZN
250 IMP20,436.30000 MZN
500 IMP40,872.60000 MZN
1000 IMP81,745.20000 MZN
2000 IMP163,490.40000 MZN
5000 IMP408,726.00000 MZN
10000 IMP817,452.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Isle of Man pound
1 MZN0.01223 IMP
5 MZN0.06117 IMP
10 MZN0.12233 IMP
20 MZN0.24466 IMP
50 MZN0.61166 IMP
100 MZN1.22331 IMP
250 MZN3.05828 IMP
500 MZN6.11655 IMP
1000 MZN12.23310 IMP
2000 MZN24.46620 IMP
5000 MZN61.16550 IMP
10000 MZN122.33100 IMP