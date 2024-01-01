50 Isle of Man pounds to Macanese patacas

Convert IMP to MOP at the real exchange rate

50 imp
514.85 mop

£1.000 IMP = MOP$10.30 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.461210.4612
Low10.242410.0588
Average10.361510.2546
Change0.36%2.08%
1 IMP to MOP stats

The performance of IMP to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4612 and a 30 day low of 10.2424. This means the 30 day average was 10.3615. The change for IMP to MOP was 0.36.

The performance of IMP to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4612 and a 90 day low of 10.0588. This means the 90 day average was 10.2546. The change for IMP to MOP was 2.08.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Macanese Pataca
1 IMP10.29700 MOP
5 IMP51.48500 MOP
10 IMP102.97000 MOP
20 IMP205.94000 MOP
50 IMP514.85000 MOP
100 IMP1,029.70000 MOP
250 IMP2,574.25000 MOP
500 IMP5,148.50000 MOP
1000 IMP10,297.00000 MOP
2000 IMP20,594.00000 MOP
5000 IMP51,485.00000 MOP
10000 IMP102,970.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Isle of Man pound
1 MOP0.09712 IMP
5 MOP0.48558 IMP
10 MOP0.97116 IMP
20 MOP1.94231 IMP
50 MOP4.85578 IMP
100 MOP9.71156 IMP
250 MOP24.27890 IMP
500 MOP48.55780 IMP
1000 MOP97.11560 IMP
2000 MOP194.23120 IMP
5000 MOP485.57800 IMP
10000 MOP971.15600 IMP