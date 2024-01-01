Isle of Man pounds to Myanmar kyats today

Convert IMP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
2,690,690 mmk

£1.000 IMP = K2,691 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,733.66002,733.6600
Low2,673.98002,627.3800
Average2,706.92672,679.5619
Change0.39%2.04%
1 IMP to MMK stats

The performance of IMP to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,733.6600 and a 30 day low of 2,673.9800. This means the 30 day average was 2,706.9267. The change for IMP to MMK was 0.39.

The performance of IMP to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,733.6600 and a 90 day low of 2,627.3800. This means the 90 day average was 2,679.5619. The change for IMP to MMK was 2.04.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Myanma Kyat
1 IMP2,690.69000 MMK
5 IMP13,453.45000 MMK
10 IMP26,906.90000 MMK
20 IMP53,813.80000 MMK
50 IMP134,534.50000 MMK
100 IMP269,069.00000 MMK
250 IMP672,672.50000 MMK
500 IMP1,345,345.00000 MMK
1000 IMP2,690,690.00000 MMK
2000 IMP5,381,380.00000 MMK
5000 IMP13,453,450.00000 MMK
10000 IMP26,906,900.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Isle of Man pound
1 MMK0.00037 IMP
5 MMK0.00186 IMP
10 MMK0.00372 IMP
20 MMK0.00743 IMP
50 MMK0.01858 IMP
100 MMK0.03717 IMP
250 MMK0.09291 IMP
500 MMK0.18583 IMP
1000 MMK0.37165 IMP
2000 MMK0.74330 IMP
5000 MMK1.85826 IMP
10000 MMK3.71652 IMP