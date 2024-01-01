10 Isle of Man pounds to Moldovan leus

Convert IMP to MDL at the real exchange rate

10 imp
226.28 mdl

£1.000 IMP = L22.63 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.986022.9860
Low22.526522.0500
Average22.801722.5581
Change-0.56%2.25%
1 IMP to MDL stats

The performance of IMP to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9860 and a 30 day low of 22.5265. This means the 30 day average was 22.8017. The change for IMP to MDL was -0.56.

The performance of IMP to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9860 and a 90 day low of 22.0500. This means the 90 day average was 22.5581. The change for IMP to MDL was 2.25.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moldovan Leu
1 IMP22.62840 MDL
5 IMP113.14200 MDL
10 IMP226.28400 MDL
20 IMP452.56800 MDL
50 IMP1,131.42000 MDL
100 IMP2,262.84000 MDL
250 IMP5,657.10000 MDL
500 IMP11,314.20000 MDL
1000 IMP22,628.40000 MDL
2000 IMP45,256.80000 MDL
5000 IMP113,142.00000 MDL
10000 IMP226,284.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Isle of Man pound
1 MDL0.04419 IMP
5 MDL0.22096 IMP
10 MDL0.44192 IMP
20 MDL0.88385 IMP
50 MDL2.20962 IMP
100 MDL4.41923 IMP
250 MDL11.04807 IMP
500 MDL22.09615 IMP
1000 MDL44.19230 IMP
2000 MDL88.38460 IMP
5000 MDL220.96150 IMP
10000 MDL441.92300 IMP