10 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert IMP to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 imp
3,863,720 lkr

£1.000 IMP = Sr386.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High394.9360394.9360
Low384.8190372.0420
Average390.4306385.4185
Change-0.36%3.85%
1 IMP to LKR stats

The performance of IMP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 394.9360 and a 30 day low of 384.8190. This means the 30 day average was 390.4306. The change for IMP to LKR was -0.36.

The performance of IMP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 394.9360 and a 90 day low of 372.0420. This means the 90 day average was 385.4185. The change for IMP to LKR was 3.85.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IMP386.37200 LKR
5 IMP1,931.86000 LKR
10 IMP3,863.72000 LKR
20 IMP7,727.44000 LKR
50 IMP19,318.60000 LKR
100 IMP38,637.20000 LKR
250 IMP96,593.00000 LKR
500 IMP193,186.00000 LKR
1000 IMP386,372.00000 LKR
2000 IMP772,744.00000 LKR
5000 IMP1,931,860.00000 LKR
10000 IMP3,863,720.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 LKR0.00259 IMP
5 LKR0.01294 IMP
10 LKR0.02588 IMP
20 LKR0.05176 IMP
50 LKR0.12941 IMP
100 LKR0.25882 IMP
250 LKR0.64705 IMP
500 LKR1.29409 IMP
1000 LKR2.58818 IMP
2000 LKR5.17636 IMP
5000 LKR12.94090 IMP
10000 LKR25.88180 IMP