1 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert IMP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
390.488 kwd

£1.000 IMP = ك0.3905 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39740.3974
Low0.38890.3843
Average0.39390.3907
Change-0.03%1.28%
1 IMP to KWD stats

The performance of IMP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3974 and a 30 day low of 0.3889. This means the 30 day average was 0.3939. The change for IMP to KWD was -0.03.

The performance of IMP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3974 and a 90 day low of 0.3843. This means the 90 day average was 0.3907. The change for IMP to KWD was 1.28.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 IMP0.39049 KWD
5 IMP1.95244 KWD
10 IMP3.90488 KWD
20 IMP7.80976 KWD
50 IMP19.52440 KWD
100 IMP39.04880 KWD
250 IMP97.62200 KWD
500 IMP195.24400 KWD
1000 IMP390.48800 KWD
2000 IMP780.97600 KWD
5000 IMP1,952.44000 KWD
10000 IMP3,904.88000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 KWD2.56090 IMP
5 KWD12.80450 IMP
10 KWD25.60900 IMP
20 KWD51.21800 IMP
50 KWD128.04500 IMP
100 KWD256.09000 IMP
250 KWD640.22500 IMP
500 KWD1,280.45000 IMP
1000 KWD2,560.90000 IMP
2000 KWD5,121.80000 IMP
5000 KWD12,804.50000 IMP
10000 KWD25,609.00000 IMP