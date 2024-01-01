100 Isle of Man pounds to Kyrgystani soms

Convert IMP to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 imp
10,807.40 kgs

£1.000 IMP = Лв108.1 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High111.3610112.4290
Low107.3100107.3100
Average109.7720110.6790
Change-1.55%-2.83%
View full history

1 IMP to KGS stats

The performance of IMP to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 111.3610 and a 30 day low of 107.3100. This means the 30 day average was 109.7720. The change for IMP to KGS was -1.55.

The performance of IMP to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 112.4290 and a 90 day low of 107.3100. This means the 90 day average was 110.6790. The change for IMP to KGS was -2.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kyrgystani Som
1 IMP108.07400 KGS
5 IMP540.37000 KGS
10 IMP1,080.74000 KGS
20 IMP2,161.48000 KGS
50 IMP5,403.70000 KGS
100 IMP10,807.40000 KGS
250 IMP27,018.50000 KGS
500 IMP54,037.00000 KGS
1000 IMP108,074.00000 KGS
2000 IMP216,148.00000 KGS
5000 IMP540,370.00000 KGS
10000 IMP1,080,740.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Isle of Man pound
1 KGS0.00925 IMP
5 KGS0.04626 IMP
10 KGS0.09253 IMP
20 KGS0.18506 IMP
50 KGS0.46265 IMP
100 KGS0.92529 IMP
250 KGS2.31323 IMP
500 KGS4.62645 IMP
1000 KGS9.25290 IMP
2000 KGS18.50580 IMP
5000 KGS46.26450 IMP
10000 KGS92.52900 IMP