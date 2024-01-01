2,000 Isle of Man pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert IMP to IDR at the real exchange rate

2,000 imp
41,488,200 idr

£1.000 IMP = Rp20,740 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20,997.600020,997.6000
Low20,659.800020,045.8000
Average20,899.190020,665.1667
Change-0.41%2.86%
View full history

1 IMP to IDR stats

The performance of IMP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20,997.6000 and a 30 day low of 20,659.8000. This means the 30 day average was 20,899.1900. The change for IMP to IDR was -0.41.

The performance of IMP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20,997.6000 and a 90 day low of 20,045.8000. This means the 90 day average was 20,665.1667. The change for IMP to IDR was 2.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 IMP20,744.10000 IDR
5 IMP103,720.50000 IDR
10 IMP207,441.00000 IDR
20 IMP414,882.00000 IDR
50 IMP1,037,205.00000 IDR
100 IMP2,074,410.00000 IDR
250 IMP5,186,025.00000 IDR
500 IMP10,372,050.00000 IDR
1000 IMP20,744,100.00000 IDR
2000 IMP41,488,200.00000 IDR
5000 IMP103,720,500.00000 IDR
10000 IMP207,441,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Isle of Man pound
1 IDR0.00005 IMP
5 IDR0.00024 IMP
10 IDR0.00048 IMP
20 IDR0.00096 IMP
50 IDR0.00241 IMP
100 IDR0.00482 IMP
250 IDR0.01205 IMP
500 IDR0.02410 IMP
1000 IDR0.04821 IMP
2000 IDR0.09641 IMP
5000 IDR0.24103 IMP
10000 IDR0.48207 IMP