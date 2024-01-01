100 Isle of Man pounds to Croatian kunas

Convert IMP to HRK at the real exchange rate

100 imp
898.99 hrk

£1.000 IMP = kn8.990 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
IMP to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.13359.1335
Low8.93418.7712
Average9.04378.9494
Change0.39%2.13%
1 IMP to HRK stats

The performance of IMP to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1335 and a 30 day low of 8.9341. This means the 30 day average was 9.0437. The change for IMP to HRK was 0.39.

The performance of IMP to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1335 and a 90 day low of 8.7712. This means the 90 day average was 8.9494. The change for IMP to HRK was 2.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Croatian Kuna
1 IMP8.98990 HRK
5 IMP44.94950 HRK
10 IMP89.89900 HRK
20 IMP179.79800 HRK
50 IMP449.49500 HRK
100 IMP898.99000 HRK
250 IMP2,247.47500 HRK
500 IMP4,494.95000 HRK
1000 IMP8,989.90000 HRK
2000 IMP17,979.80000 HRK
5000 IMP44,949.50000 HRK
10000 IMP89,899.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Isle of Man pound
1 HRK0.11124 IMP
5 HRK0.55618 IMP
10 HRK1.11236 IMP
20 HRK2.22472 IMP
50 HRK5.56180 IMP
100 HRK11.12360 IMP
250 HRK27.80900 IMP
500 HRK55.61800 IMP
1000 HRK111.23600 IMP
2000 HRK222.47200 IMP
5000 HRK556.18000 IMP
10000 HRK1,112.36000 IMP