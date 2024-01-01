100 Isle of Man pounds to Fijian dollars

Convert IMP to FJD at the real exchange rate

100 imp
290.99 fjd

£1.000 IMP = FJ$2.910 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.94092.9409
Low2.87742.8336
Average2.91102.8791
Change1.13%2.38%
1 IMP to FJD stats

The performance of IMP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9409 and a 30 day low of 2.8774. This means the 30 day average was 2.9110. The change for IMP to FJD was 1.13.

The performance of IMP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9409 and a 90 day low of 2.8336. This means the 90 day average was 2.8791. The change for IMP to FJD was 2.38.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Fijian Dollar
1 IMP2.90990 FJD
5 IMP14.54950 FJD
10 IMP29.09900 FJD
20 IMP58.19800 FJD
50 IMP145.49500 FJD
100 IMP290.99000 FJD
250 IMP727.47500 FJD
500 IMP1,454.95000 FJD
1000 IMP2,909.90000 FJD
2000 IMP5,819.80000 FJD
5000 IMP14,549.50000 FJD
10000 IMP29,099.00000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 FJD0.34366 IMP
5 FJD1.71828 IMP
10 FJD3.43655 IMP
20 FJD6.87310 IMP
50 FJD17.18275 IMP
100 FJD34.36550 IMP
250 FJD85.91375 IMP
500 FJD171.82750 IMP
1000 FJD343.65500 IMP
2000 FJD687.31000 IMP
5000 FJD1,718.27500 IMP
10000 FJD3,436.55000 IMP