1 Isle of Man pound to Czech korunas

Convert IMP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 imp
29.73 czk

£1.000 IMP = Kč29.73 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.227830.2278
Low29.650028.8059
Average30.008029.4444
Change0.27%1.72%
View full history

1 IMP to CZK stats

The performance of IMP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.2278 and a 30 day low of 29.6500. This means the 30 day average was 30.0080. The change for IMP to CZK was 0.27.

The performance of IMP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.2278 and a 90 day low of 28.8059. This means the 90 day average was 29.4444. The change for IMP to CZK was 1.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 IMP29.73060 CZK
5 IMP148.65300 CZK
10 IMP297.30600 CZK
20 IMP594.61200 CZK
50 IMP1,486.53000 CZK
100 IMP2,973.06000 CZK
250 IMP7,432.65000 CZK
500 IMP14,865.30000 CZK
1000 IMP29,730.60000 CZK
2000 IMP59,461.20000 CZK
5000 IMP148,653.00000 CZK
10000 IMP297,306.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Isle of Man pound
1 CZK0.03364 IMP
5 CZK0.16818 IMP
10 CZK0.33635 IMP
20 CZK0.67271 IMP
50 CZK1.68177 IMP
100 CZK3.36353 IMP
250 CZK8.40883 IMP
500 CZK16.81765 IMP
1000 CZK33.63530 IMP
2000 CZK67.27060 IMP
5000 CZK168.17650 IMP
10000 CZK336.35300 IMP