50 Isle of Man pounds to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert IMP to CVE at the real exchange rate

50 imp
6,499.50 cve

£1.000 IMP = Esc130.0 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.9180131.9180
Low129.9900128.4890
Average131.2685130.4936
Change-0.48%1.04%
1 IMP to CVE stats

The performance of IMP to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.9180 and a 30 day low of 129.9900. This means the 30 day average was 131.2685. The change for IMP to CVE was -0.48.

The performance of IMP to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.9180 and a 90 day low of 128.4890. This means the 90 day average was 130.4936. The change for IMP to CVE was 1.04.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 IMP129.99000 CVE
5 IMP649.95000 CVE
10 IMP1,299.90000 CVE
20 IMP2,599.80000 CVE
50 IMP6,499.50000 CVE
100 IMP12,999.00000 CVE
250 IMP32,497.50000 CVE
500 IMP64,995.00000 CVE
1000 IMP129,990.00000 CVE
2000 IMP259,980.00000 CVE
5000 IMP649,950.00000 CVE
10000 IMP1,299,900.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Isle of Man pound
1 CVE0.00769 IMP
5 CVE0.03846 IMP
10 CVE0.07693 IMP
20 CVE0.15386 IMP
50 CVE0.38465 IMP
100 CVE0.76929 IMP
250 CVE1.92323 IMP
500 CVE3.84645 IMP
1000 CVE7.69290 IMP
2000 CVE15.38580 IMP
5000 CVE38.46450 IMP
10000 CVE76.92900 IMP