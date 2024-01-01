5 Isle of Man pounds to Angolan kwanzas

Convert IMP to AOA at the real exchange rate

5 imp
5,693.85 aoa

£1.000 IMP = Kz1,139 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,150.27001,150.2700
Low1,115.62001,053.8100
Average1,138.64131,105.7976
Change2.08%7.65%
View full history

1 IMP to AOA stats

The performance of IMP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,150.2700 and a 30 day low of 1,115.6200. This means the 30 day average was 1,138.6413. The change for IMP to AOA was 2.08.

The performance of IMP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,150.2700 and a 90 day low of 1,053.8100. This means the 90 day average was 1,105.7976. The change for IMP to AOA was 7.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 IMP1,138.77000 AOA
5 IMP5,693.85000 AOA
10 IMP11,387.70000 AOA
20 IMP22,775.40000 AOA
50 IMP56,938.50000 AOA
100 IMP113,877.00000 AOA
250 IMP284,692.50000 AOA
500 IMP569,385.00000 AOA
1000 IMP1,138,770.00000 AOA
2000 IMP2,277,540.00000 AOA
5000 IMP5,693,850.00000 AOA
10000 IMP11,387,700.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Isle of Man pound
1 AOA0.00088 IMP
5 AOA0.00439 IMP
10 AOA0.00878 IMP
20 AOA0.01756 IMP
50 AOA0.04391 IMP
100 AOA0.08781 IMP
250 AOA0.21953 IMP
500 AOA0.43907 IMP
1000 AOA0.87814 IMP
2000 AOA1.75628 IMP
5000 AOA4.39070 IMP
10000 AOA8.78139 IMP