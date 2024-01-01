10 Isle of Man pounds to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert IMP to ANG at the real exchange rate

10 imp
22.92 ang

£1.000 IMP = ƒ2.292 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.32872.3287
Low2.27792.2363
Average2.30582.2818
Change0.39%2.13%
View full history

1 IMP to ANG stats

The performance of IMP to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3287 and a 30 day low of 2.2779. This means the 30 day average was 2.3058. The change for IMP to ANG was 0.39.

The performance of IMP to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3287 and a 90 day low of 2.2363. This means the 90 day average was 2.2818. The change for IMP to ANG was 2.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 IMP2.29209 ANG
5 IMP11.46045 ANG
10 IMP22.92090 ANG
20 IMP45.84180 ANG
50 IMP114.60450 ANG
100 IMP229.20900 ANG
250 IMP573.02250 ANG
500 IMP1,146.04500 ANG
1000 IMP2,292.09000 ANG
2000 IMP4,584.18000 ANG
5000 IMP11,460.45000 ANG
10000 IMP22,920.90000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Isle of Man pound
1 ANG0.43628 IMP
5 ANG2.18141 IMP
10 ANG4.36282 IMP
20 ANG8.72564 IMP
50 ANG21.81410 IMP
100 ANG43.62820 IMP
250 ANG109.07050 IMP
500 ANG218.14100 IMP
1000 ANG436.28200 IMP
2000 ANG872.56400 IMP
5000 ANG2,181.41000 IMP
10000 ANG4,362.82000 IMP