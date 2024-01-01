1 thousand Isle of Man pounds to Armenian drams

Convert IMP to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
497,157 amd

£1.000 IMP = ֏497.2 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High504.7020504.7020
Low493.6280484.9300
Average499.5484494.3631
Change0.41%2.07%
1 IMP to AMD stats

The performance of IMP to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 504.7020 and a 30 day low of 493.6280. This means the 30 day average was 499.5484. The change for IMP to AMD was 0.41.

The performance of IMP to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 504.7020 and a 90 day low of 484.9300. This means the 90 day average was 494.3631. The change for IMP to AMD was 2.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Armenian Dram
1 IMP497.15700 AMD
5 IMP2,485.78500 AMD
10 IMP4,971.57000 AMD
20 IMP9,943.14000 AMD
50 IMP24,857.85000 AMD
100 IMP49,715.70000 AMD
250 IMP124,289.25000 AMD
500 IMP248,578.50000 AMD
1000 IMP497,157.00000 AMD
2000 IMP994,314.00000 AMD
5000 IMP2,485,785.00000 AMD
10000 IMP4,971,570.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Isle of Man pound
1 AMD0.00201 IMP
5 AMD0.01006 IMP
10 AMD0.02011 IMP
20 AMD0.04023 IMP
50 AMD0.10057 IMP
100 AMD0.20114 IMP
250 AMD0.50286 IMP
500 AMD1.00572 IMP
1000 AMD2.01144 IMP
2000 AMD4.02288 IMP
5000 AMD10.05720 IMP
10000 AMD20.11440 IMP