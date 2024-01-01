5 Israeli new sheqels to Samoan talas

5 ils
3.62 wst

₪1.000 ILS = WS$0.7242 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75470.7547
Low0.72270.7192
Average0.74270.7355
Change-0.51%-2.11%
1 ILS to WST stats

The performance of ILS to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7547 and a 30 day low of 0.7227. This means the 30 day average was 0.7427. The change for ILS to WST was -0.51.

The performance of ILS to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7547 and a 90 day low of 0.7192. This means the 90 day average was 0.7355. The change for ILS to WST was -2.11.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Samoan Tala
1 ILS0.72420 WST
5 ILS3.62102 WST
10 ILS7.24204 WST
20 ILS14.48408 WST
50 ILS36.21020 WST
100 ILS72.42040 WST
250 ILS181.05100 WST
500 ILS362.10200 WST
1000 ILS724.20400 WST
2000 ILS1,448.40800 WST
5000 ILS3,621.02000 WST
10000 ILS7,242.04000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Israeli New Sheqel
1 WST1.38083 ILS
5 WST6.90415 ILS
10 WST13.80830 ILS
20 WST27.61660 ILS
50 WST69.04150 ILS
100 WST138.08300 ILS
250 WST345.20750 ILS
500 WST690.41500 ILS
1000 WST1,380.83000 ILS
2000 WST2,761.66000 ILS
5000 WST6,904.15000 ILS
10000 WST13,808.30000 ILS