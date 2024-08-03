5 Israeli new sheqels to Ugandan shillings

Convert ILS to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 ils
4,887 ugx

₪1.000 ILS = Ush977.4 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,028.56001,041.7100
Low977.3970977.3970
Average1,009.79741,012.1075
Change-1.32%-3.94%
1 ILS to UGX stats

The performance of ILS to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,028.5600 and a 30 day low of 977.3970. This means the 30 day average was 1,009.7974. The change for ILS to UGX was -1.32.

The performance of ILS to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,041.7100 and a 90 day low of 977.3970. This means the 90 day average was 1,012.1075. The change for ILS to UGX was -3.94.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ugandan Shilling
1 ILS977.39700 UGX
5 ILS4,886.98500 UGX
10 ILS9,773.97000 UGX
20 ILS19,547.94000 UGX
50 ILS48,869.85000 UGX
100 ILS97,739.70000 UGX
250 ILS244,349.25000 UGX
500 ILS488,698.50000 UGX
1000 ILS977,397.00000 UGX
2000 ILS1,954,794.00000 UGX
5000 ILS4,886,985.00000 UGX
10000 ILS9,773,970.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UGX0.00102 ILS
5 UGX0.00512 ILS
10 UGX0.01023 ILS
20 UGX0.02046 ILS
50 UGX0.05116 ILS
100 UGX0.10231 ILS
250 UGX0.25578 ILS
500 UGX0.51156 ILS
1000 UGX1.02313 ILS
2000 UGX2.04626 ILS
5000 UGX5.11565 ILS
10000 UGX10.23130 ILS