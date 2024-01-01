100 Israeli new sheqels to Salvadoran colóns

Convert ILS to SVC at the real exchange rate

100 ils
229.87 svc

₪1.000 ILS = ₡2.299 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

ILS to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.43272.4327
Low2.29872.2987
Average2.38272.3639
Change-1.87%-2.41%
View full history

1 ILS to SVC stats

The performance of ILS to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4327 and a 30 day low of 2.2987. This means the 30 day average was 2.3827. The change for ILS to SVC was -1.87.

The performance of ILS to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4327 and a 90 day low of 2.2987. This means the 90 day average was 2.3639. The change for ILS to SVC was -2.41.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Salvadoran Colón
1 ILS2.29867 SVC
5 ILS11.49335 SVC
10 ILS22.98670 SVC
20 ILS45.97340 SVC
50 ILS114.93350 SVC
100 ILS229.86700 SVC
250 ILS574.66750 SVC
500 ILS1,149.33500 SVC
1000 ILS2,298.67000 SVC
2000 ILS4,597.34000 SVC
5000 ILS11,493.35000 SVC
10000 ILS22,986.70000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SVC0.43503 ILS
5 SVC2.17517 ILS
10 SVC4.35034 ILS
20 SVC8.70068 ILS
50 SVC21.75170 ILS
100 SVC43.50340 ILS
250 SVC108.75850 ILS
500 SVC217.51700 ILS
1000 SVC435.03400 ILS
2000 SVC870.06800 ILS
5000 SVC2,175.17000 ILS
10000 SVC4,350.34000 ILS