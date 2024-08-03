10 Israeli new sheqels to Singapore dollars

Convert ILS to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 ils
3.49 sgd

₪1.000 ILS = S$0.3485 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37280.3728
Low0.34850.3485
Average0.36590.3644
Change-3.69%-4.17%
1 ILS to SGD stats

The performance of ILS to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3728 and a 30 day low of 0.3485. This means the 30 day average was 0.3659. The change for ILS to SGD was -3.69.

The performance of ILS to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3728 and a 90 day low of 0.3485. This means the 90 day average was 0.3644. The change for ILS to SGD was -4.17.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Singapore Dollar
1 ILS0.34852 SGD
5 ILS1.74259 SGD
10 ILS3.48518 SGD
20 ILS6.97036 SGD
50 ILS17.42590 SGD
100 ILS34.85180 SGD
250 ILS87.12950 SGD
500 ILS174.25900 SGD
1000 ILS348.51800 SGD
2000 ILS697.03600 SGD
5000 ILS1,742.59000 SGD
10000 ILS3,485.18000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SGD2.86929 ILS
5 SGD14.34645 ILS
10 SGD28.69290 ILS
20 SGD57.38580 ILS
50 SGD143.46450 ILS
100 SGD286.92900 ILS
250 SGD717.32250 ILS
500 SGD1,434.64500 ILS
1000 SGD2,869.29000 ILS
2000 SGD5,738.58000 ILS
5000 SGD14,346.45000 ILS
10000 SGD28,692.90000 ILS