500 Israeli new sheqels to Swedish kronor

Convert ILS to SEK at the real exchange rate

500 ils
1,389.95 sek

₪1.000 ILS = kr2.780 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.96812.9681
Low2.77992.7799
Average2.89812.8692
Change-1.15%-4.60%
1 ILS to SEK stats

The performance of ILS to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9681 and a 30 day low of 2.7799. This means the 30 day average was 2.8981. The change for ILS to SEK was -1.15.

The performance of ILS to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9681 and a 90 day low of 2.7799. This means the 90 day average was 2.8692. The change for ILS to SEK was -4.60.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swedish Krona
1 ILS2.77989 SEK
5 ILS13.89945 SEK
10 ILS27.79890 SEK
20 ILS55.59780 SEK
50 ILS138.99450 SEK
100 ILS277.98900 SEK
250 ILS694.97250 SEK
500 ILS1,389.94500 SEK
1000 ILS2,779.89000 SEK
2000 ILS5,559.78000 SEK
5000 ILS13,899.45000 SEK
10000 ILS27,798.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SEK0.35973 ILS
5 SEK1.79863 ILS
10 SEK3.59726 ILS
20 SEK7.19452 ILS
50 SEK17.98630 ILS
100 SEK35.97260 ILS
250 SEK89.93150 ILS
500 SEK179.86300 ILS
1000 SEK359.72600 ILS
2000 SEK719.45200 ILS
5000 SEK1,798.63000 ILS
10000 SEK3,597.26000 ILS