5 Israeli new sheqels to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert ILS to PGK at the real exchange rate

5 ils
5.09 pgk

₪1.000 ILS = K1.017 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.07181.0718
Low1.01551.0155
Average1.05081.0377
Change-1.31%-0.80%
1 ILS to PGK stats

The performance of ILS to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0718 and a 30 day low of 1.0155. This means the 30 day average was 1.0508. The change for ILS to PGK was -1.31.

The performance of ILS to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0718 and a 90 day low of 1.0155. This means the 90 day average was 1.0377. The change for ILS to PGK was -0.80.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 ILS1.01705 PGK
5 ILS5.08525 PGK
10 ILS10.17050 PGK
20 ILS20.34100 PGK
50 ILS50.85250 PGK
100 ILS101.70500 PGK
250 ILS254.26250 PGK
500 ILS508.52500 PGK
1000 ILS1,017.05000 PGK
2000 ILS2,034.10000 PGK
5000 ILS5,085.25000 PGK
10000 ILS10,170.50000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PGK0.98323 ILS
5 PGK4.91616 ILS
10 PGK9.83232 ILS
20 PGK19.66464 ILS
50 PGK49.16160 ILS
100 PGK98.32320 ILS
250 PGK245.80800 ILS
500 PGK491.61600 ILS
1000 PGK983.23200 ILS
2000 PGK1,966.46400 ILS
5000 PGK4,916.16000 ILS
10000 PGK9,832.32000 ILS