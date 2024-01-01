5 Israeli new sheqels to Omani rials

Convert ILS to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 ils
0.506 omr

₪1.000 ILS = ر.ع.0.1011 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10700.1070
Low0.10110.1011
Average0.10480.1040
Change-1.88%-2.40%
1 ILS to OMR stats

The performance of ILS to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1070 and a 30 day low of 0.1011. This means the 30 day average was 0.1048. The change for ILS to OMR was -1.88.

The performance of ILS to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1070 and a 90 day low of 0.1011. This means the 90 day average was 0.1040. The change for ILS to OMR was -2.40.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Omani Rial
1 ILS0.10114 OMR
5 ILS0.50570 OMR
10 ILS1.01140 OMR
20 ILS2.02280 OMR
50 ILS5.05700 OMR
100 ILS10.11400 OMR
250 ILS25.28500 OMR
500 ILS50.57000 OMR
1000 ILS101.14000 OMR
2000 ILS202.28000 OMR
5000 ILS505.70000 OMR
10000 ILS1,011.40000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Israeli New Sheqel
1 OMR9.88727 ILS
5 OMR49.43635 ILS
10 OMR98.87270 ILS
20 OMR197.74540 ILS
50 OMR494.36350 ILS
100 OMR988.72700 ILS
250 OMR2,471.81750 ILS
500 OMR4,943.63500 ILS
1000 OMR9,887.27000 ILS
2000 OMR19,774.54000 ILS
5000 OMR49,436.35000 ILS
10000 OMR98,872.70000 ILS