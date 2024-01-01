10 Israeli new sheqels to Nigerian nairas

Convert ILS to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 ils
4,183.03 ngn

₪1.000 ILS = ₦418.3 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High446.4170446.4170
Low409.5420359.8850
Average433.8207409.5632
Change2.14%12.66%
1 ILS to NGN stats

The performance of ILS to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 446.4170 and a 30 day low of 409.5420. This means the 30 day average was 433.8207. The change for ILS to NGN was 2.14.

The performance of ILS to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 446.4170 and a 90 day low of 359.8850. This means the 90 day average was 409.5632. The change for ILS to NGN was 12.66.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Nigerian Naira
1 ILS418.30300 NGN
5 ILS2,091.51500 NGN
10 ILS4,183.03000 NGN
20 ILS8,366.06000 NGN
50 ILS20,915.15000 NGN
100 ILS41,830.30000 NGN
250 ILS104,575.75000 NGN
500 ILS209,151.50000 NGN
1000 ILS418,303.00000 NGN
2000 ILS836,606.00000 NGN
5000 ILS2,091,515.00000 NGN
10000 ILS4,183,030.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NGN0.00239 ILS
5 NGN0.01195 ILS
10 NGN0.02391 ILS
20 NGN0.04781 ILS
50 NGN0.11953 ILS
100 NGN0.23906 ILS
250 NGN0.59765 ILS
500 NGN1.19531 ILS
1000 NGN2.39061 ILS
2000 NGN4.78122 ILS
5000 NGN11.95305 ILS
10000 NGN23.90610 ILS