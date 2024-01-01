50 Israeli new sheqels to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ILS to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 ils
59.00 myr

₪1.000 ILS = RM1.180 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29841.2984
Low1.18011.1801
Average1.27041.2685
Change-6.41%-7.55%
1 ILS to MYR stats

The performance of ILS to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2984 and a 30 day low of 1.1801. This means the 30 day average was 1.2704. The change for ILS to MYR was -6.41.

The performance of ILS to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2984 and a 90 day low of 1.1801. This means the 90 day average was 1.2685. The change for ILS to MYR was -7.55.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ILS1.18007 MYR
5 ILS5.90035 MYR
10 ILS11.80070 MYR
20 ILS23.60140 MYR
50 ILS59.00350 MYR
100 ILS118.00700 MYR
250 ILS295.01750 MYR
500 ILS590.03500 MYR
1000 ILS1,180.07000 MYR
2000 ILS2,360.14000 MYR
5000 ILS5,900.35000 MYR
10000 ILS11,800.70000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MYR0.84741 ILS
5 MYR4.23704 ILS
10 MYR8.47407 ILS
20 MYR16.94814 ILS
50 MYR42.37035 ILS
100 MYR84.74070 ILS
250 MYR211.85175 ILS
500 MYR423.70350 ILS
1000 MYR847.40700 ILS
2000 MYR1,694.81400 ILS
5000 MYR4,237.03500 ILS
10000 MYR8,474.07000 ILS