20 Israeli new sheqels to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert ILS to MVR at the real exchange rate

20 ils
79.89 mvr

₪1.000 ILS = MVR3.994 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.24384.2438
Low3.99443.9944
Average4.15234.1329
Change-1.96%-2.57%
View full history

1 ILS to MVR stats

The performance of ILS to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2438 and a 30 day low of 3.9944. This means the 30 day average was 4.1523. The change for ILS to MVR was -1.96.

The performance of ILS to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2438 and a 90 day low of 3.9944. This means the 90 day average was 4.1329. The change for ILS to MVR was -2.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ILS3.99443 MVR
5 ILS19.97215 MVR
10 ILS39.94430 MVR
20 ILS79.88860 MVR
50 ILS199.72150 MVR
100 ILS399.44300 MVR
250 ILS998.60750 MVR
500 ILS1,997.21500 MVR
1000 ILS3,994.43000 MVR
2000 ILS7,988.86000 MVR
5000 ILS19,972.15000 MVR
10000 ILS39,944.30000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MVR0.25035 ILS
5 MVR1.25174 ILS
10 MVR2.50349 ILS
20 MVR5.00698 ILS
50 MVR12.51745 ILS
100 MVR25.03490 ILS
250 MVR62.58725 ILS
500 MVR125.17450 ILS
1000 MVR250.34900 ILS
2000 MVR500.69800 ILS
5000 MVR1,251.74500 ILS
10000 MVR2,503.49000 ILS